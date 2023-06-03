iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN opened at $46.50 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

