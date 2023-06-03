Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 99,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 401,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

