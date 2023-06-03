Jasi Halai Acquires 8 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($23.89) per share, with a total value of £154.64 ($191.10).

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,960 ($24.22) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($24.62). The firm has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 519.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,777.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,574.53.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 29.75 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,352.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3i Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

