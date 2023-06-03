Jason T. Adelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Stock

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 10,000 shares of Oblong stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,458 shares in the company, valued at $123,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oblong Stock Performance

NYSE OBLG opened at $1.57 on Friday. Oblong, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 373.77% and a negative return on equity of 133.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oblong

Oblong Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in Oblong, Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong makes up about 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned about 380.56% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. It operates through the Collaborative Products and Managed Services segments. The Collaborative Products segment represents the Oblong Industries business under Mezzanine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.