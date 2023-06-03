Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.34 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.