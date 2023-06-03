JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,563,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6,313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 690,227 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

