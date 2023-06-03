JOANN (JOAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOANN Stock Up 3.4 %

JOANN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JOANN by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOANN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

