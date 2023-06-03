John J. Masterson Acquires 2,392 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bogota Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BSBK opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bogota Financial (BSBK)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.