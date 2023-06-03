John J. Masterson Acquires 2,392 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.