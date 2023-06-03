Joshua Paul Weisenburger Buys 700 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $13,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,454.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.95 million, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

