JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 86,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 53,363 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $73.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.