JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $224,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XBI opened at $86.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

