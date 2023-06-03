JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 125,708 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Teledyne Technologies worth $256,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $397.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

