JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,023,702 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 514.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $228,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

