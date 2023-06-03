JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 42,171 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.75% of Zebra Technologies worth $231,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.