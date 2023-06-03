JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.00% of Silgan worth $228,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

