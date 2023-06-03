JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $219.75 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $219,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

