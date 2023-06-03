JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $232.89 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $232,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,057,000 after buying an additional 1,225,389 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $86.89 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

