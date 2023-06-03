JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $237.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.91% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $237,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,656,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

