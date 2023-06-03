JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $257.19 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Genuine Parts worth $257,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

