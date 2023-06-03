JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $254,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.