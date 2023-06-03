JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of IAC worth $247,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $58.03 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $90.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

