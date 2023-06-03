JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 817,548 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $254,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

