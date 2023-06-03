JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

