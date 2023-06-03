KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,988 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 160.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

