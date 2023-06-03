Kevin W. Mullins Purchases 20,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin W. Mullins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,151 shares in the company, valued at $263,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wrap Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.53.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 226.42%.
Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.
