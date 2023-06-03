Kevin W. Mullins Purchases 20,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin W. Mullins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,151 shares in the company, valued at $263,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.53.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 226.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

About Wrap Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

