Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXSCF opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

