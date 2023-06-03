Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kirby worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.