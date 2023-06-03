Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 668.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,201.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.