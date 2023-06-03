Korea Investment CORP Acquires 3,222 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8,261.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,372.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,913.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,275.86 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

