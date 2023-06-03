Korea Investment CORP Acquires 93,983 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

