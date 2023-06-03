Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,036 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Up 2.8 %

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

