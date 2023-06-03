Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,616 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.