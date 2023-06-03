Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

