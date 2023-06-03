Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,779 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
