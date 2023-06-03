Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.