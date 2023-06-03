Korea Investment CORP Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

