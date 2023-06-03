Korea Investment CORP Has $5.32 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,074 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock worth $3,974,053. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

