Korea Investment CORP Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

