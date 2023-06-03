Korea Investment CORP Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $82.82 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.