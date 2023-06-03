Korea Investment CORP Has $5.72 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

