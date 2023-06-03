Korea Investment CORP Has $5.84 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

