Korea Investment CORP Has $6.03 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

