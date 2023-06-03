Korea Investment CORP Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,763 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.9 %

HPE stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

