Korea Investment CORP Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,344 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $132.54 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.96.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

