Korea Investment CORP Has $7.14 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of H World Group worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

