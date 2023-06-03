Korea Investment CORP Has $7.90 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $69.37 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

