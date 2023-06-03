Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

