Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

