Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184,960 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

