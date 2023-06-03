Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

